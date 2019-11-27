Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Middlesex will use Radlett Cricket Club as their base of operations for the Royal London Cup.

All four of the counties' home matches will be played at Cobden Hill, a venue which has seen them claim five wins from the seven previous 50-over encounters.

The regional structure of the competition has been removed and means that the Seaxes will play Hampshire, Durham, Gloucestershire and Kent at home while travelling to Lancashire, Sussex, Worcestershire and Essex.

The home games are scheduled for July 24 and 26 and August 7 and August 9.

Radlett will also host a 50-over game against Hertfordshire, which will be used as a competitive warm-up clash ahead of the Royal London Cup campaign.

That takes place on Thursday, July 16.

Middlesex's County Championship season starts against Worcestershire at Lords on Easter Sunday with all bar one of the four-day games taking place at the home of cricket.