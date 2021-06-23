News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Heartbreak for Max Malins as hat-trick is trumped by incredible Harlequins comeback

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:00 PM June 23, 2021   
Bristol Bears' Max Malins scores a try in the Premiership semi-final against Harlequins

Max Malins scores his third try for Bristol Bears but Harlequins came back to win the Premiership semi-final at Ashton Gate. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

A call-up for England this summer is the smallest crumb of comfort for Max Malins after he became forever linked with arguably one of the greatest comebacks in sport.

The former Old Albanian and Felsted schoolboy grabbed a hat-trick with two of them helping his Bristol Bears side into a 28-0 lead over Harlequins at one point and seemingly on course for a place in the Premiership final.

Bristol Bears' Max Malins heads in for his third try against Harlequins in the Premiership semi-final

Max Malins of Bristol Bears heads in for his third try against Harlequins in the Premiership semi-final. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

However, one try just before half-time, four after it and two more in extra time completed the turnaround, handing Quins an amazing 43-36 success.

Harlequins celebrate their come-from-behind victory over Bristol Bears in the Premiership semi-final

Harlequins celebrate their come-from-behind victory over Bristol Bears in the Premiership semi-final. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Malins will now have a game against Scotland A and then tests against USA and Canada to lick wounds that will no doubt run very deep before a planned return to Saracens, his one-year loan deal now up.

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam prior to the Premiership semi-final against Harlequins

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam prior to the Premiership semi-final against Harlequins. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam said: ""We had many chances to finish that game off but we will have to take defeat on the chin.

"It's especially tough for the guys who are leaving as there was no fairy-tale ending but those returning will have a chance to atone.

"It's a huge disappointment but we are finally getting a break after a long hard year. At least we fired some shots in this semi-final, unlike last year, and it's still been an incredible year."

Most Read

  1. 1 Major snack brands relocate to St Albans from London
  2. 2 Herts county council admits too much rubbish means recycling being dumped in landfill
  3. 3 Council loses appeal over St Peter's Street development scheme
  1. 4 St Albans house prices hit record high
  2. 5 Nothing to hide! How I became a convert to naturism
  3. 6 11 things you might not know about St Albans' new Mayor
  4. 7 Hertfordshire's most expensive homes 2020
  5. 8 650 homes proposed for Harpenden golf club site
  6. 9 100 homes approved at appeal for Green Belt land
  7. 10 Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's sought after East Common

Malins is part of a 36-strong England squad called up by head coach Eddie Jones for the A international with Scotland at Leicester on Sunday, a squad that includes 22 uncapped players.

Harpenden's Jack Singleton would have been included too but he is self-isolating following a COVID-19 close contact notification via the NHS app.

Jones will name a further squad on Monday ahead of the two Tests at Twickenham.

Rugby
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Splash Park.

Verulamium splash park closed unexpectedly

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Could new Aldi stores be opening in Harpenden, St Albans and London Colney?

Could Aldi be coming to Harpenden?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A gang of boys assaulted a teenager in Verulamium Park.

Teen gang attacks boy in Verulamium Park

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Met Police have charged a Harpenden man in connection with the pursuit of a journalist.

Harpenden man charged after journalist chased through Whitehall

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus