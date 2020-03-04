Mojo rising for Houghton as Verulam Reallymoving move brings the joy of cycling back

Verulam Reallymoving's Luke Houghton mixed it with elite British professional side Madison Genesis during the CiCLE Classic. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Judith Parry Photography

Luke Houghton says joining Verulam Reallymoving once again has seen his "mojo" return with a flourish.

The 20-year-old was with the St Albans-based cycling race team for the first years of its creation but followed coach Marcel Six to GPN Rock and Road last year.

A nasty crash ended his season early but now back in the pink shirts of Verulam, he is showing signs of being back to his best with two wins out of the three races already this season.

He said: "It was a difficult move. I was with Marcel and when he split off I was left with the decision to stay with my home team or follow him and my team-mates.

"I followed them and it wasn't the right decision so I'm really happy to be back with Verulam.

"I had two crashes [last year] and in one of them I really damaged my elbow.

"I didn't race from May onwards but the rest helped me get my mojo back.

"Going down a category has helped me get to grips with racing again. It has started me at a lower level and allows me to work my way back up.

"That's where I am at the moment and it's so far, so good."

The second of Houghton's victories came in the Abingdon Race Team Winter Series and means he is already halfway to regaining his category two licence.

He hopes to be there by the summer and that will see him race at his desired level.

He said: "I've set a couple of road races as my target so we're basing my whole season back from them.

"One of them is Verulam Reallymoving's home race and some at Milton Keynes but generally my season will be built round the Central Road Race League.

"I'll also like to do National B events but my main focus will be 2/3/4 races. That's where I find I really perform."

And he is more than happy to play the willing helper role to what he thinks is a very strong team this year.

"We've got some fantastic guys in the team who are more than capable of getting results in the national level," he said.

"If I'm able to get them results then that will be great.

"I find being part of a team and helping them get a good result just as satisfying as a win of my own.

"It's a really good team and I'm glad to be a part of it."

He wasn't the only winner with Alfie Aldridge also claiming a victory in the Full Gas Winter Series.

Beth Watson meanwhile was second in the Hillingdon Slipstreamers Winter Series, and first U14, while George Olive took second in the 50-lap scratch race in the Olympic Velodrome.