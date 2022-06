Another good season for London Colney Youth celebrated in style

London Colney Youth FC held their annual presentation awards for the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: LONDON COLNEY YOUTH FC

London Colney Youth celebrated another good season for their squads with their annual presentation awards.

Each team picked five awards from players' player to clubman and there was also honours for those who reached significant milestones for the club during the season.

Oliver Cheadle, Gian Chohan, Angelo Da-Silva, Ben Edwards, Arthur Ellis, Caleb Ezequiel, Max Gatta, Rocco Lever, Sammy Magnus, Joe Mather, Archie Millson and Henry Pidgeon made 50 appearances while six players got to 100 appearances, those being Sebastian Aumeerally, Noah Bohm, Liam Chapman, Lorenzo Gomes, Sonnie Greig and Josh Rockman.

A whopping 20 took their time at the club up to and beyond 150 appearances.

They were Owen Andrews, Ettiene Aubert, Richie Brownell, Harry Darcy-Salinger, Ronnie Day, Tommy Fitzpatrick, Dexter Gatta, Hubert Godzina, Zac Hickson, Bradley Katemba, Matthew Katemba, Rhian Muthaiah, Joe O'Donoghue, Harry O'Meara, Jay Power, Luke Rose, Ollie Todd, Frankie Trevis, Stanley Trevis and Joshua Tshehla.

London Colney Youth FC 2021-2022 season

U18 Lions

Players Player: Bailey Stockman

Managers Player: Jake Benezra

Parents Player: Bailey Stockman

Most Improved: Louis Perilly

Clubman: Jake Stockman

U13 Tigers

Players Player: Joshua Tshehla

Managers Player: Ollie Todd

Parents Player: Bradley Katemba

Most Improved: Olivia Beale

Clubman: Poppy Neill

U12 Pumas

Players Player: Etienne Aubert

Managers Player: Alex Mieszkowski

Parents Player: Callum Smith

Most Improved: William Tavares-Scott

Clubman: Lewis Daniel

U11 Lions

Players Player: Joel Matczynski

Managers Player: Leo Douglas-Street

Parents Player: Liam Chapman

Most Improved: Tommy Fitzpatrick

Clubman: Lorenzo Gomes

U11 Pumas

Players Player: Ben Shorrock

Managers Player: Teddy Trollope

Parents Player: Noah Farrington

Most Improved: Adam Mather

Clubman: Xander Pegg

U10 Lions

Players Player: Ronnie Day

Managers Player: Frankie Trevis

Parents Player: Reuben Laming

Most Improved: Xavier Neal

Clubman: Harrison Curtler

Under 9 Lions

Parents Player: Alex Fusco

Players Player: Valentino Gomes

Managers Player: Rory Newton

Clubman: Gian Chohan

Most Improved: Arthur Ellis

U9 Pumas

Players Player: Denholm Shipp

Managers Player: Kymani Norton-Samuda

Parents Player: Rhys McCann

Most Improved: Max Curtler

Clubman: Hadley Rixon

U8 Lions

Players Player: Archie Pointer

Managers Player: Jake Barker

Parents Player: Jeremy Aluwihare

Most Improved: Dexter Gulia

Clubman: Taylor Engel

U8 Pumas

Players Player: Kingsley Smith

Managers Player: William Gosling

Parents Player: Thomas Martin

Most Improved: Khaleed Norton-Samuda

Clubman: Arthur Warnes

U7 Lions

Players Player: Joe Samuels

Managers Player: Samuel Watson

Parents Player: Charlie Hope

Most Improved: Eli Ieronymides

Clubman: George Ward

U7 Pumas

Players Player: Jacob Burtt

Managers Player: Hugo Kirkup

Parents Player: Monty Whipple

Most Improved: Seth Moore

Clubman: Jack Joyce-Smith