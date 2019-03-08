London Colney storm clear at the top after rain-soaked victory over Bentley Heath

London Colney V Bentley Heath - London Colney celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

London Colney moved further clear at the top of Herts Cricket League Division Five A with an eight-wicket win in a rain affected contest at home to Bentley Heath.

They are now 22 points ahead of Rickmansworth after their win over North Mymms, who slip to third.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl with Carl Frame and Uzman Zaman opening up the attack.

And it was Frame who struck first, getting Hubbard caught by Craig Parker for 10, and from there wickets fell at regular intervals.

Matt Bristow and Liam Frame keep it tight again to keep Colney on top and despite some late hitting by Rohan Francis, which took him to 52, got Bentley Heath up to 155 all out after 43 overs.

The wickets were shared around with Bristow leading the way with 3-19 and both Carl and Liam Frame taking two wickets each.

There was also one wicket on debut for 16-year-old Daniel Pedder.

Colney's reply began with Matt Bristow and Mitch Bradley setting off at a good pace, going at six an over.

Bristow was the first to fall for 25 followed closely by Carl Frame who was out leg before.

Bradley and skipper Scott Hadley then put on a solid partnership and Colney were cruising to the target when rain hit on 29 overs with Colney 110-2.

With no chance of getting back the decision went to Colney with the higher run rate.

They travel to Clifton on Saturday.

The second team suffered another tough week as they lost by three wickets to Great Gaddesden.

Batting first on a wet wicket they managed to get up to 127 with contributions all the way through with six getting to double figures, although Greg Pedder's 18 was the top score.

And it looked like it was going to be Colney's day when they had Great Gaddesden on the ropes at 27-7, Trevor Ray the main tormenter as he finished with fabulous figures of 5-17 from his nine overs.

But they managed to let the game slip with the home side putting on 100 runs for the eighth wicket to get themselves over the line.

The result leaves Colney fifth in Division Nine B and 40 points behind second-placed Bayford & Hertford with Hoddesdon at home on Saturday.