Metcalfe 'shocked' at London Colney sack

Jack Metcalfe was left shocked after being sacked as manager of London Colney. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Jack Metcalfe has been sacked as manager of London Colney.

An e-mail brought his reign at Cotlandswick to a close with the Blueboys lying 16th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, six points above the relegation zone.

His final match in charge was a 1-0 home reverse to Flackwell Heath on Saturday, a fifth straight loss and sixth game without a win.

Speaking on Twitter, Metcalfe expressed his shock and disappointment that his first managerial job at the club he loved had ended.

He said: "I have today been told via email from London Colney that I have been released from my duties as first-team manager.

"I am shocked. but I suppose that is football.

"I could write a book about things that have gone on this season but that will stay internal.

"I’ve loved every minute of being in the job, although it’s taken up all my time.

"The boys have been brilliant and given me everything to try and secure this club step five status after this season as that was the remit.

"I wish them all the best as they 100 per cent deserve better.

"I would like to thank Jason Coughlin, we did some great work in the time together and no doubt will team up again in the future.

"The Sherm (physio) and Joe Reynolds were also fantastic and finally Ken Charlery, for always being on the phone for support.

"I’ve loved my time at the club, as a manager and a player, and it’s a shame it’s ended like this but my mum always said, when one door closes another one opens and I’m looking forward to future opportunities."