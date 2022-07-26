London Colney ready and prepared to change minds and opinions in new season
- Credit: NEIL METCALFE
New London Colney manager Stuart Crawford says the tag of Spartan South Midlands League whipping boys can be consigned to history.
The Premier Division side has struggled over the last few years, just avoiding relegation last time out.
But with a new squad at Cotlandswick, the boss is preparing for a better year.
He said: "It’s been tough the last few years and I’m sure people do look at us as the whipping boys but not this year, I want to try and change that.
"There’s a belief in the changing room. We’re a young side, all put together this summer, and you can’t beat youth. They just want to go out and play.
"We’ve been working really hard and it is starting to pay off. There are still areas where we can get them playing better, but we’re on course."
With large sums of money washing through some of the clubs in the division, the picture is a lot different at the Blueboys.
But Crawford wants to offer a different incentive for joining the cause.
He said: "When I used to play, it was never about money. Today it seems as if it is.
"With young guys, we can help them to progress. If someone came in for you, we wouldn’t say no, but I am here to help them push on.
"It’s great because they all want to play and there is a great atmosphere."