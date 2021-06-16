Invincible London Colney youngsters complete incredible first season

Published: 2:45 PM June 16, 2021

London Colney Youth U18s have celebrated an incredible unbeaten season - one year after coming together as a team.

The Eastern Junior Alliance squad travelled to some great grounds around London and Essex and surprised a number of their hosts with the way they played, often getting great plaudits.

The young Blueboys also reached the semi-final of the EJA Magnus Cup where they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by National League South Concord Rangers in front of a large home crowd.

Manager Stuart Evans said: "What is more impressive is that due to COVID-19 we have been limited with the training we could do with the players, but they have taken on board the coaches' tactics and are continually improving.

"Next season, with a full training schedule, anything could be possible with this great bunch of lads."

And they will get another crack at the U18 division too as they are all, bar one player, under 17.

Aside from the EJA, London Colney will also be playing in the Southern Counties Youth Floodlit League as well as different cup competitions, including the FA Youth Cup.

London Colney's first-team meanwhile have announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

It begins on July 3 with a home game against Hullbridge Sports and continues with more games at Cotlandswick against Sandridge Rovers (July 6), Cheshunt (July 10), Hertford Town (July 13) and Waltham Abbey (July 17).

There is one more special match at home before the mini-campaign comes to an end with trips to Sawbridgeworth Town (July 27) and London Lions (July 31).

That is on Friday, July 23, when they play the Mick Wright memorial match, celebrating the life of their former manager and player.

Being organised by another former star of the club, David Townsend, it will start at 6pm with the two squads of 20 consisting of players "who either played with Mick, were managed by Mick or in some cases where their dad played with Mick and it is the sons who are representing them".

Nearly all of those sons though have represented the club at some point.

Townsend added: "Drinks and refreshments are being served by the cub and we would like to see as many old faces, and new ones too, as possible."