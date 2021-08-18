Metcalfe pleased as punch as London Colney land first win of the season
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Jack Metcalfe declared himself pleased after claiming his first competitive win as London Colney boss.
The Blueboys picked up the three points in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a 3-1 success on the road at Holmer Green courtesy of goals from Bobby Armstrong, Finbar King and Anthony Stockman.
Speaking on Twitter Metcalfe said: "I'm pleased with that today. We got exactly what we deserved.
"From the very first minute we was at it. We scored three great goals, and there could’ve been more, but it was an important three points.
"Now we have to keep it going."
Armstrong's goal turned out to be his final appearance for the club with a move to divisional rivals Dunstable Town ending a long association with the Cotlandswick club.
Harpenden Town also won thanks to a 3-2 success at Crawley Green.
All the goals came in the first half. Jimmy Hartley scored first for Harps before Crawley took a 2-1 lead.
Joe Devaney equalised though on 42 minutes and three minutes Ivan Machado got the winner from the penalty spot.