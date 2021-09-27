News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
London Colney to face conquerors of Harpenden Town in next round of the FA Vase

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:35 PM September 27, 2021   
London Colney manager Jack Metcalfe saw his side advance in the FA Vase with a win at Easington Sports.

London Colney will be hoping to do what Harpenden Town couldn't after the draw for the first round proper of the FA Vase.

The Blueboys have been paired with Newport Pagnell Town at Cotlandswick, the Buckinghamshire side having advanced to this stage with a 1-0 win at home to Harpenden Town on Saturday.

Colney's own passage came courtesy of a 2-0 win away to Easington Sports, backing up their penalty shoot-out success in the last round against Leverstock Green.

It is a continuation of their positive start to the new season which is mirrored by their form in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, three wins and a draw from eight games, a far cry from the previous two campaigns which saw them at the foot of the table.

Speaking on Twitter, manager Jack Metcalfe said: "Football is a funny old game. We rode our luck first half but went in 2-0 ahead.

"Second half though we were excellent and did everything but score.

"There's a great feeling around the club at the minute and this was a great away day."

Football
London Colney News
Harpenden News

