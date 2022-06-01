London Colney seconds lead the way with victory over Flamstead

London Colney's second team took top honours at the club with a seven-wicket win at home to Flamstead in the Herts Cricket League.

They fielded first and got off to a great start when 12-year-old Matthew Fretter found the stumps twice, the youngster going on to claim 3-32.

The visitors to Green Street got to 194-8 at the close though, Colney pointing to numerous dropped catches, but when they got the bat in their hands, they looked relatively untroubled.





The rate did creep up to almost eight-an-over but Mitch Bradley remained calm throughout and he went through to be unbeaten on 92, with the home side taking the spoils in the final over.





The first team though fell to a 44-run loss at Wheathampstead.

The hosts got 210-8 in their 50 overs but while the run rate was never an issue, they ended up all out for 166 inside 44 overs.

Carl Frame took 4-16 and Adil Raja top-scored with 35 in the reply.

Colney are now fourth in Division Three B, one spot below Wheathampstead.