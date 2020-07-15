Colney finding delight in the brave new world as cricket returns with comfortable win

London Colney V Bentley Heath - London Colney celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

London Colney’s delight at cricket’s return was only topped by a wonderful performance in a friendly victory over Great Gaddesden – setting themselves up perfectly for the upcoming season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green Street-based club first had to embrace the new rules and regulations but after that they ripped into the opponents, clinching a 111-run win.

A spokesman said: “It was a comfortable win with every member of the team getting some much needed practice in.

“The COVID-19 breaks didn’t interrupt the game at all and with the ball going straight back to the bowler the over rates where exceptional.

“And it was great to have a beer afterwards and talk cricket.”

Colney batted first with Rick Zeiderman and Dil Patel the first out to the crease.

But on a damp surface, the pair found it tough going and it led to Patel trying an ambitious run after a shot to mid-wicket. That was returned with interest leaving the opener well short and out.

Carl Frame joined Zeiderman and the pair steadied the ship, putting on 50 before Zeiderman was bowled playing a shot that was very unlike him.

A few more wickets fell quickly but once Liam Frame joined his brother, the game swung Colney’s way.

The run rate on the slow pitch didn’t increase as much as they wanted but Carl was still able to complete his century with a couple of overs to go before Liam was run out for 43.

It helped Colney reach 212-8 in their 40 overs, a score that was probably 50 over par.

Liam Frame and Josh Pedder were the pair sent out initially but some good shots and a little wayward bowling saw Gaddesden get going at five an over.

Frame got the breakthrough, trapping the opener leg before, and Simon Fretter and Mark Bohm took full advantage of an opposition showing signs of rust, trying to hit almost every ball by both bowlers out the park.

The pair took four wickets for the cost of just five runs in two overs to all but win the game.

Bohm finished with 3-26 and Fretter 2-9 and consecutive wickets from Zeiderman (2-1) left Gaddesden nine down.

And when Tim Fretter produced a direct hit from mid on the game was over.