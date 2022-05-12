London Colney enjoyed superb opening day with double success

Skipper Scott Hadley led London Colney to victory on day one of the 2022 Herts Cricket League season. - Credit: MATT BRISTOW

It was a successful opening day of the Herts Cricket League season for the first team at London Colney - as they beat Cockfosters by seven wickets.

The win on their Division Three B bow came despite poor availability and some late drop outs but they were still able to field a strong side.

The toss went in Colney's favour and skipper Scott Hadley chose to bowl first in miserable conditions and on a damp wicket.

Opening bowlers Carl Frame and Tim Fretter started where they left off last season, with Frame claiming the first three wickets.

And the hosts dominated the first innings, restricting Cockfosters to 123 all out.

Frame finished with 4-20 in his 10 overs while both Simon and Tim Fretter managed two wickets each. Liam Frame and Uzman Zaman got the other wickets.

Skipper Hadley, standing in as wicket keeper, did his bit too with five catches and a stumping.

By the time Colney came to bat, the ground had dried up and the sun was out.

And with the pitch flattened out, Colney made light work of the 123.

Andy Cole and Hadley opened with Hadley taking the aggressive role, striking six fours in his 25, and when Carl Frame joined Cole, the pair put on a 72-run partnership with some excellent hitting and punishment of the bad ball.

Cole hit one of the biggest sixes ever seen at Green Street and although both gave away their wicket towards the end, Cole out for 40 and Frame on 43, Liam Frame and Tim Fretter saw them home.

The second team added to the opening day joy with an 86-run success over Leverstock Green in Division Nine B.

They did it with just 10 players too because of the unavailability issues in the first-team.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first on a damp track and it seemed the right move as Colney found themselves 17-4.

But that just brought Daniel Pedder to the crease and he changed the game with an aggressive approach, bludgeoning the Leverstock Green bowlers all around the ground.

He eventually brought up his first ever 100 in senior cricket with a big six, eventually finishing on 104 not out, sharing one partnership with proud dad Greg, who was the next highest scorer on 19.

It got Colney to 157-8 in their 40 overs but Pedder wasn't finished and 4-31 with the ball in hand was gave the rest of the squad the confidence to back him up.

Paul Hadley managed 3-13 and John Gibbons 2-11 with Trevor Ray picking up the last wicket.

It left Levy all out for just 71 and completed a remarkable victory.