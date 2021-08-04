Record-breaking run for St Albans' Lizzie Bird in Olympic final
- Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA
Lizzie Bird ran a new British record to complete a memorable first Olympic Games.
The former St Albans School pupil was running in the 3000m steeplechase at Tokyo 2020 and finishing strongly to record nine minutes 19.68 seconds for ninth place.
It broke her previous best, set when qualifying for the Games in Monaco just last month, by over three seconds.
She was already making history as the first British woman to reach an Olympic final at the event and the run and the record will also be celebrated in the USA as Bird is a graduate of the famous Princeton University.
She qualified for the final by finishing fifth in her heat on Sunday in a time of 9:24.34.
The gold medal in the race went to Peruth Chemutai of Uganda in 9:01.45 with USA's Courtney Frerichs and Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya in second and third.
