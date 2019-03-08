Advanced search

Stunning display earns Liv Howeson back-to-back skiing championship

PUBLISHED: 06:44 06 October 2019

St Albans' Liv Howeson won the U14 girls' race at the 2019 Lowlands Skiing Championships.

Archant

A schoolgirl from St Albans has successfully defended her Lowlands Skiing Championship with a stunning performance in the Netherlands.

Liv Howeson, who goes to Samuel Ryder Academy but who trains regularly at the Gosling Ski Centre in Welwyn Garden City, took the victory the U14 Girls' race against a field from countries such as Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Ireland, GB and the host nation.

The 13-year-old, who has her sights set on becoming a professional skier, won the title in her first season at the age group last year and thundered down the slope at Landgraaf in a time of 53.67 seconds, a full five seconds quicker than her nearest challenger and faster than the winners of both the U14 Boys' and U16 Girls' races.

She had travelled with 10-year-old sister Lucy, an Oakwood School pupil, who due to a fall an injured arm was unable to compete.

The pair are both part of the Team Evolution Alpine Racing team who have a UK base at Gosling.

