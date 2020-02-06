Ski-star Howeson proves she is ready and very capable of mixing it with world's best

St Albans schoolgirl Liv Howeson in action on the slopes during a slalom race. Archant

A schoolgirl from St Albans has taken to the ski slopes in a race that launched the career of many a World Cup or Olympic star.

Liv Howeson was competing for GB in the Alpe Cimbra Children's Trophy, held in Folgaria, Italy.

The event is often referred to as the kids' world championship and its status was shown by the fact American ski legend Bode Miller opening the races.

Howeson was part of a 10-strong British squad, racing at U14 and U16 level.

The Samuel Ryder Academy student, who spends her summer days playing cricket with St Albans, was selected for the U14 giant slalom and slalom races and she started the weekend with 12th in the GS, the best British finish.

That was a massive confidence boost ahead of what was her favoured discipline, the slalom.

She went into the race well-prepared, having spent two days training in Austria with GB World Cup racer Alex Tilley.

Her first run left her fifth and she went all out in her second run down the course, good enough at the time to put her into the lead.

However, as the second run is done in reverse order of the overall standings, she could only watch as the four racers ahead of her put in equally aggressive and quick runs, leaving her to settle for a final position of fifth.

It was still an impressive performance and one of the best by a British athlete over the entire weekend. It also goes to show that she is more than capable of mixing it with the world's best and, with more hard work, probably able to beat them.

But 13-year-old Howeson, who trains with Hemel Ski Race Club and at the Gosling Sports Centre in Welwyn Garden City while at home and with Team Evolution Racing in Austria during the winter, can't do it all on her own.

"The main challenge for Liv going forward is to fund her training programme," said dad Matt. "With no central funding it is a very expensive sport to compete in.

"We are looking for commercial sponsors who would be interested in gaining exposure to the ski market or simply in supporting aspiring British sporting talent."

Anyone who is interested should email matt@howeson.co.uk for further information.