Gallery

Trumpeters dressed in Queen's Guard costumes at the start of LIV Golf London day two yesterday (Friday, June 10) - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Former Masters Tournament champion Charl Schwartzel consolidated his lead in day two of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club, St Albans.

In the team event, Schwartzel's Stinger Golf Club is now seven ahead after day two of the Hertfordshire event yesterday (June 10).

But three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson starts today's final round tied in 26th position on the individual leaderboard. He was tied in seventh position after day one on Thursday.

Charl Schwartzel consolidated his lead in day two of the LIV Golf London event, held at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Phil Mickelson on day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series near St Albans - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Here are the standings ahead of the final round of LIV Golf London:

The LIV Golf London leaderboards in full:

After day two of three in St Albans, here is the individual LIV Golf London leaderboard in full:

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC, -9)

Hennie Du Plessis (Stinger GC, -6)

Peter Uihlein (Crushers GC, -4)

Oliver Bekker (4 Aces GC, -3)

Scott Vincent (Smash GC, -1 - Tied 5th)

Phachara Khongwatmai (Crushers GC, -1 - Tied 5th)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC, -1 - Tied 5th)

Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC, -1 - Tied 5th)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC, E - Tied 9th)

Adrian Otaegui (Torque GC, E - Tied 9th)

Ryosuke Kinoshita (Punch GC, E - Tied 9th)

Talor Gooch (Torque GC, +1 - Tied 12th)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC, +1 - Tied 12th)

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC, +1 - Tied 12th)

Pablo Larrazabal (Cleeks GC, +1 - Tied 12th)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC, +1 - Tied 12th)

Justin Harding (Hy Flyers GC, +2 - Tied 17th)

Chase Koepka (Hy Flyers GC, +2 - Tied 17th)

Ian Snyman (Cleeks GC, +2 - Tied 17th)

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Hy Flyers GC, +2 - Tied 17th)

Laurie Canter (Majesticks GC, +3 - Tied 21st)

Wade Ormsby (Punch GC, +3 - Tied 21st)

Jediah Morgan (Fireballs GC, +3 - Tied 21st)

Jinichiro Kozuma (Smash GC, +3 - Tied 21st)

JC Ritchie (Cleeks GC, +3 - Tied 21st)

Phil Mickelson (Hy Flyers GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

James Piot (Fireballs GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

Travis Smyth (Crushers GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

Matt Jones (Punch GC, +4 - Tied 26th)

Viraj Madappa (Iron Heads GC, +5 - Tied 32nd)

Kevin Yuan (4 Aces GC, +5 - Tied 32nd)

Shaun Norris (4 Aces GC, +5 - Tied 32nd)

Graeme McDowell (Niblicks GC, +5 - Tied 32nd)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC, +6)

Hideto Tanihara (Iron Heads GC, +7 - Tied 37th)

Richard Bland (Crushers GC, +7 - Tied 37th)

Sihwan Kim (Smash GC, +7 - Tied 37th)

David Puig (Fireballs GC, +8)

Oliver Fisher (Niblicks GC, +9 - Tied 41st)

Bernd Wiesberger (Niblicks GC, +9 - Tied 41st)

Hudson Swafford (Torque GC, +10 - Tied 43rd)

Blake Windred (Punch GC, +10 - Tied 43rd)

Turk Pettit (Niblicks GC, +15 - Tied 45th)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (Iron Heads GC, +15 - Tied 45th)

Itthipat Buranatanyarat (Smash GC, +18)

Andy Ogletree (Torque GC, +19)

Hennie Du Plessis at the fifth hole during round two of the LIV Golf London tournament yesterday (Friday, June 10) - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Vintage fighter planes fly over St Albans and the Centurion Club to mark day two of the LIV Golf London event - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

The LIV Golf tournament combines the individual event with a team game which culminates in a team championship in Miami from October 27.

Here are the standings after day two in St Albans:

Stinger GC (-15)

Crushers GC (-8)

Majesticks GC (-6)

4 Aces GC (-4)

Hy Flyers GC (-2)

Smash GC (-1)

Torque GC (+1 - Tied 7th)

Punch GC (+1 - Tied 7th)

Cleeks GC (+2 - Tied 9th)

Fireballs GC (+2 - Tied 9th)

Iron Heads GC (+6)

Niblicks GC (+10)

Dustin Johnson during round two at LIV Golf London - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Sadom Kaewkanjana tees off the 17th hole on day two of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational series - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Golfers in the 48-strong tournament are playing for a share of a $25 million prize pot, with the winner of the event - which ends today - guaranteed a $4 million share.

Yesterday's round kicked off at the Centurion Club - between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead - with a vintage aircraft flypast and trumpeters in bearskin hats.

The event, described as a new golf "super league" has proven controversial, with the well established PGA Tour suspending membership for participants in the eight-stage LIV international tour.

After a shotgun start at 2pm, Ian Poulter secured the first birdie of the round within the first half-hour.

Scott Vincent, who was third in the leaderboard after round one on Thursday, began his round with a bogey.

By the end of the round, Charl Schwartzel - who finished Thursday's round in pole position at (-5) - and Hennie Du Plessis consolidated their leading one-two leaderboard spots.

Scott Vincent slipped from third to fifth position.

Ian Poulter putts on the 17th green at the Centurion Club, St Albans - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

In the team game, Stinger GC held on to pole position, scoring (-15) in yesterday's game.

Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers GC finished the round yesterday on (-3). They finished the Friday match in fifth position on (-2).

Dustin Johnson - world number 13 and the highest-ranked player going into the tournament - is tied in fifth position. His 4 Aces team climbed one spot in the leaderboard yesterday from fifth to fourth, finishing on (-4).

Dustin Johnson tees off during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series near St Albans - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Where next on the LIV Golf tour?

LIV Golf London at St Albans is the first of eight rounds in the inaugural invitational championship.

After today's event, players head to Oregon in the USA for LIV Golf Portland at Pumpkin Ridge for another 54-hole event.

The eighth and final event - a team championship - takes place between October 27 and October 30 at the Trump National Doral course in Miami.

The eight events are:

LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club - June 9-11

LIV Golf Portland at Pumpkin Ridge - June 30-July 2

LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National - July 29-31

LIV Golf Boston at Greater Boston - September 2-4

LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms - September 16-18

LIV Golf Bangkok at Stonehill - October 7-9

LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens - October 14-16

LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral - October 27-30

Martin Kaymer, who scored the first birdie in round one, pictured on day two of the LIV Golf London event near St Albans - Credit: Steven Paston/PA

How to watch LIV Golf London's final round:

According to the event website, the shotgun start for today's event takes place at 2pm, with a trophy ceremony at 6pm with live streams on Facebook and YouTube.

Après Golf events begin at 7pm.