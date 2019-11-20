Advanced search

Leopards hoping big crowd at Oaklands can spur them onto victory

PUBLISHED: 11:05 21 November 2019

Herts Essex Leopards' head coach Tom Baker.

Essex & Herts Leopards are expecting a big crowd for their second appearance of the season at Oaklands College on Saturday when Reading Rockets are the visitors.

And general manager Dave Ryan is hoping they can spur the side on to a first win of the campaign.

He said: ""It seems like we've been on the road all season, so it'll be good to play at our new home. We're on the show court so hopefully we'll have a decent crowd and put on a good show."

Head coach Thomas Baker's side won all four games against Rockets last season and despite seeing his side lose 109-86 at Derby Trailblazers on Saturday, he is hopeful the good times are close at hand.

He said: "We had a good first half again and this is becoming a consistent thing for us that we will have to continue.

"The start of the third we became a bit tentative and Derby capitalised and punished our mistakes.

"We are competing right until the death and we need to keep going, It will be good when have everyone back healthy as injuries are really hurting us right now."

It starts at 5.45pm with tickets available on the door or through www.leopardsbasketball.co.uk

