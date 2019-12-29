Advanced search

Leopards hoping for better 2020 after tough overtime loss at Leicester Warriors

PUBLISHED: 13:27 30 December 2019

Essex & Herts Leopards' head coach Thomas Baker.

Essex & Herts Leopards' head coach Thomas Baker.

Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards go into 2020 in a relegation dogfight following their 94-85 overtime loss at Leicester Warriors

The Oaklands College-based basketball side had led by as many as 11 and were five up with four minutes of regulation time remaining.

But the final nine minutes of the game saw the home side take control as Leopards fell to their 11th league loss of the campaign.

Coach Thomas Baker said: "Being in a position to win so close to the final whistle, this loss is one of the toughest to take.

"The guys committed to some subtle changes we had made to our game plan and for the most part it was paying off.

"This half of the season has not been what we wanted in terms of results but I believe that after the Christmas break we can come back and change our fortunes."

The Big Cats open the New Year with a trip to fellow strugglers Barking Abbey on Saturday.

Most Read

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

A Devine derby-day win for the Mags no surprise to George

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans home targeted by burglars

Police are appealing for information after a St Albans home was burgled. Picture: Helen Drake

Most Read

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

A Devine derby-day win for the Mags no surprise to George

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans home targeted by burglars

Police are appealing for information after a St Albans home was burgled. Picture: Helen Drake

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Leopards hoping for better 2020 after tough overtime loss at Leicester Warriors

Essex & Herts Leopards' head coach Thomas Baker.

University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

A doctor’s surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took urgent action following an inspection. Picture: WEBSITE

Police appeal after scooter theft near St Albans station

Police Stock, Huntingdon pcso's

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

‘No positives’ for London Colney to derby day loss says boss Ken Charlery

Colney Heath V London Colney - Harry Ronald in action for London Colney as Jon Clements closes in. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists