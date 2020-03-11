Double for Leopards has them dreaming of a remarkable escape from relegation
PUBLISHED: 11:19 12 March 2020
A pair of contrasting victories have thrown Leopards a relegation lifeline - and they go into Saturday's game against Barking Abbey at Oaklands College knowing that a fourth straight win will ensure another season of Division One basketball.
The Big Cats won a thriller 99-96 at Liverpool to consign the Merseyside club to relegation while 24 hours later a barrage of three-pointers downed Nottingham Hoods 127-95 at Oaklands.
England international Orlan Jackman was in scintillating form for Thomas Baker's team in both games, finishing with 37 points against Liverpool and a further 20 against Nottingham.
He also claimed 20 rebounds.
Leopards led for just 52 seconds in Liverpool but they were at the important end.
They trailed 96-88 with 2:29 on the clock before launching an amazing 11-point run to clinch the win.
Things were a bit less fraught the following day as the Big Cats never looked back after a 35-22 first period and like Jackman, Elvisi Dusha also picked up 20 points in that game.
The St Albans-based side sit 11th of 14 with three games to go.