Leopards looking forward to more cup exploits but Wolves are out after Durham defeat

Essex & Herts Leopards' head coach Thomas Baker. Archant

Leopards face their biggest game of the season on Sunday when Reading Rockets visit Oaklands College in the National Cup quarter-final.

"Having made the semi final last year it would be great if we could get there again this season," said coach Thomas Baker.

"We played Rockets a couple of weeks ago and it was a great game where we felt like we should have got more from it.

"But the guys are excited at the prospect of continuing our cup form and they are determined to make sure this game ends in our favour."

When the sides met three weeks ago, a good performance wasn't quite enough as Leopards went down 81-67.

The Big Cats matched the high-flying Rockets for most of the game, but a 16-2 run during the final four minutes of the third period proved to be the difference between the teams.

A three points win against Bradford on Sunday saw Rockets move up to joint third in Division One with an 8-3 record.

Leopards went close to collecting a third straight win before a disappointing final 200 seconds saw them lose 85-80 at Nottingham Hoods.

Hazeef Abdul had put the visitors 77-72 ahead with 3:20 remaining but the Hoods went on a 10-0 run and despite Abdul making it a two point a game, Kieran Wright sunk a three-point shot to send Leopards home empty handed.

Abdul led the Big Cats' scoring again, finishing with 23 points while Ray Akpofure had his best night of the season to record 18 points.

Jerrell Okoro and James Cummings also hit double figures with 16 and 12 points respectively.

n Oaklands Wolves were ejected from the WBBL Cup at the quarter-final stage after suffering a 94-55 loss at Durham Palatinates.

Anneke Schleuter led the way once more with 26 points but they were always playing catch-up.

Wolves are back in league action on Saturday night when they host Newcastle Eagles at the Oaklands Sportszone.