A great weekend of racing for Striders
A spectacular weekend all round for the St Albans Striders.
Saturday saw James McMurray bag a new 5K PB of 14:27 at the Trafford Grand Prix BMC race.
Andrew McKillop completed the Thames Path 100 mile ultra in 18h45m to finish 24th overall and 1st “gent of a certain age” (v50).
Mark Kennedy came third overall in the 90mile 16,000ft of ascent in the Dales Highway Race with a finish time of 22h57m.
After having to find a new venue within 24hours, ATW was able to host their popular Hatfield 5M at the Bovingdon race circuit on Sunday. Will Bowran took third place with a new lifetime PB 5 mile time of 25:32, while Paul Greaves (29:31 for 5 miles V50) and John Cooper (30:56 for 5 miles V60) both broke club records.
Other Striders enjoying the race were Steven Harrison, Tony Barr, Joanne Tang and Rachel Elizabeth.
On the same day, Blake Vivian was third at Crystal Palace HM in 1h23m, his first race for over a year and first without injury that he suffered three years ago.
Also running his first race after a year of injuries, Jack Brooks got round the Rocky Horror Picture Run Trail Marathon in Lea Valley Water Park in 5h51m, marking this as his 509th marathon.
Ruth Martin completed the UltraX Scotland 125km, a two day event circumnavigating Loch Ness. While she didn’t see Nessie, she did battle through knee deep snow and bogs.