Team county success for St Albans Striders at Watford Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:23 07 February 2020

Jonathan Scott in action for St Albans Striders at the 2020 Watford Half Marathon. Picture: STEVE HOLLAND

Archant

St Albans Striders enjoyed county success after strong performances at the Watford Half Marathon.

The event, which also formed the Herts Veterans Championship, saw a large contingent from the club make the short trip and they returned with one win and three other trips to the podium in the team event.

Striders' women placed first and second while the two men's teams were second and third.

On top of that Jenny Maginley and Deirdre Heydecker each won third place in their respective age categories in the individual championships.

The tough undulating course that started and finished in Cassiobury Park saw Jonathan Strider the first to finish while Maginley was 14th overall.

Tony Brady-Locke set a PB as he finished just eight seconds behind Scott and other half-marathon best times were achieved by Adam Webster and Doug Galbraith.

Other notable performances included Richard Davis who was second M50.

