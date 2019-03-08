Advanced search

Hertfordshire youngsters lose late on after hard battle in All British Championship GAA final

PUBLISHED: 18:42 25 September 2019

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

Marc Aspland/Times Newspapers Ltd

Hertfordshire U15s fell at the final hurdle as they lost to North London in the final of the All Britain GAA Championship.

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMESHerts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

The county took a squad of 24 of its most talented youngsters to the event in Ruislip but they went down by five goals 14 points to three goals 12 points.

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip . Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMESHerts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip . Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

The London Colney-based St Colmcilles club provided the most numbers with nine players, as well as the management team of Ciaran Earls and Paul Coleman.

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMESHerts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

The nine from the Cotlandswick club were Danny Fowler, Jack Skehill, Kyle Reynolds, Sam McKenna, Felix Coleman, Cian Jelly, Harvey Bogush, Darragh Gallagher and Ryan Mangan.

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMESHerts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

It was a close-fought contest throughout with Hertfordshire in touch for most of it until a late flurry of points gave the Londoners the victory.

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMESHerts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

Speaking on the Herts GAA website Earls said: "This was the culmination of years of great work and coaching in all the clubs."

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire youngsters lose late on after hard battle in All British Championship GAA final

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES

South east St Albans residents claim Heathrow causes majority of airport noise disturbance

Flights going in and out of Heathrow are causing noise disturbance for people in south east St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jazz and Prosecco evening in St Albans to raise money to prevent isolation

There will be music from the BeauSandVer jazz band, complementary fizz, and a chance to win prizes at the Jazz and Prosecco evening. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Lemanieh

Colney Heath keep perfect SSML Premier Division record safe with two excellent victories

Chris Blunden scored a hat-trick for Colney Heath against Broadfields United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

FA Cup replay: Worthing 1 St Albans City 3 - player ratings

St Albans City's Dave Diedhiou started and starred in the FA Cup replay win at Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists