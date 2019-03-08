Hertfordshire youngsters lose late on after hard battle in All British Championship GAA final

Herts U15's vs North London in the GAA All Britain Championship Final with a 3:30pm throw in. McGovern Park, Ruislip. Picture: MARC ASPLAND/THE TIMES Marc Aspland/Times Newspapers Ltd

Hertfordshire U15s fell at the final hurdle as they lost to North London in the final of the All Britain GAA Championship.

The county took a squad of 24 of its most talented youngsters to the event in Ruislip but they went down by five goals 14 points to three goals 12 points.

The London Colney-based St Colmcilles club provided the most numbers with nine players, as well as the management team of Ciaran Earls and Paul Coleman.

The nine from the Cotlandswick club were Danny Fowler, Jack Skehill, Kyle Reynolds, Sam McKenna, Felix Coleman, Cian Jelly, Harvey Bogush, Darragh Gallagher and Ryan Mangan.

It was a close-fought contest throughout with Hertfordshire in touch for most of it until a late flurry of points gave the Londoners the victory.

Speaking on the Herts GAA website Earls said: "This was the culmination of years of great work and coaching in all the clubs."