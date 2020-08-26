Radlett’s Josh De Caires signs professional deal with Middlesex

Josh De Caires batting for Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Radlett’s Josh De Caires has signed a three-year professional contract with Middlesex.

A product of the academy, the right-handed top order batsman first represented Middlesex at U10s.

He made his second-team debut aged just 15 and the now 18-year-old will remain with the county throughout his university studies, until at least the end of the 2023 season.

He said: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to be a pro at Middlesex. I’m looking forward to what the next three years have in store.”

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: “It’s great to have Josh sign on as a rookie for the next three years.

“He is a very talented batsman with good pedigree, and we look forward to working with him over the coming years and helping in his development as a player and a young man.”

He made 29 on Saturday and took 1-19 as Radlett beat Hertford by seven runs.

After being put into bat at Balls Park, they made a total of 189, Kabir Toor top-scoring with 58.

In reply Hertford had started well, getting to 83-1, before Anthony Hill bowled a hat-trick to account for the wickets of Alan Jones, Alex Agedah and Max Lawrence.

That changed the complexion of the match slightly but Hertford were still in the driving seat with 11 required in the final seven overs and three wickets in hand.

However, a wicket for Randeep Sanghera and then two from Noah Cornwall in the 40th over gave Radlett a dramatic victory