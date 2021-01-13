St Albans City the 'natural progression' for Welwyn Garden City's Jordan Kinoshi

Published: 4:26 PM January 13, 2021

Jordan Kinoshi made his St Albans City debut in the National League South match at Clarence Park against Chelmsford City. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

New St Albans City signing Jordan Kinoshi says his move to St Albans City was the "natural progression" but is only too well aware that his arrival at Clarence Park is only the first step in his next chapter.

The Welwyn Garden City native was signed just before Christmas having starred for the Citizens in the club's historic FA Trophy run.

Welwyn reached the third round and a clash at Herns Lane with National League Aldershot Town having won four games and beaten two higher level teams along the way, Horsham and Hednesford Town.

Kinoshi scored five in total during the run, including a stunning solo effort against the Shots, and the 24-year-old said it was those games that alerted clubs higher up.

He said: "I had a little bit of interest after the FA Trophy game against Hednesford Town and then after the Aldershot game, a lot more came in.

"With the season not progressing for Welwyn, we came to the decision that St Albans was the natural progression.

"It’s down the road from me and they play at a higher level and they needed someone in my position. It was a natural move and a good one too.

"The step-up has been good. The intensity is much higher, I knew that from my first training session with the speed of play and the firmness of the passing, but I fit in quite well with the team and the boys are all cool so it has been an easy transition.

"I used to be team-mates with a couple of them so that’s helped."

But in a strong sign of his maturity, he said he knows he can't expect instant success with the National League South high-flyers.

"I got 13 minutes on Saturday and didn’t get on against Welling but as a new player then I expect that, I’m not really shocked," he said.

"I’ve just got to prove myself in training and when I do get the minutes on the pitch I’ve got to prove myself there.

"And then more minutes will come and the goals will

Jordan Kinoshi goes on a run against Chelmsford City on his St Albans City debut. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

come too."

His career so far has seen spells as a youngster with Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Luton Town before heading to university in the USA.

He returned to WGC, who have retained his Southern League registration, and the former Applecroft primary and Stanborough pupil says that playing for his home club provided him with thrills he never expected.

Speaking with a clear excitement, he said: "Honestly, playing for my home team is something I never really thought about but as soon as I did it and we made history [with the FA Trophy run], it made me feel really proud to be part of it and do it for Welwyn.

"Obviously if it doesn’t work out here, Welwyn would welcome me back and I would happily go back.

"But hopefully things will work out here and we’ll take it from there."

There are similarities though between the gaffers at WGC and the Saints, with both Nick Ironton and Ian Allinson falling firmly into the old school category.

That is something which Kinoshi quite likes.

He said: "They both demand a lot so you have to be willing to get your head bit off at times and take it on the chin but then move on.

"They are very similar people but they are easy to deal with and are both really nice people once you get to know them so it’s been good. Ian is a good guy."