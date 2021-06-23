Jon Clements back with his 'family' as Colney Heath announce four signings for first Southern League campaign

Published: 9:43 AM June 23, 2021

Jon Clements has returned to Colney Heath after a season with Walthamstow. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Jon Clements leads a quartet of signings at new Southern League side Colney Heath - with the star striker happy to be "home".

He bagged 32 goals as Colney Heath got to the verge of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title in 2019-2020, COVID-19 the party-pooper.

A switch to the Essex Senior League and Walthamstow came last summer but after appearing for the Magpies in a number of their late-season friendlies, Clements has returned to his family.

Jon Clements will be hoping for more goal celebrations after returning to Colney Heath. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

He said: "It’s been great to be back with the lads again and playing a few games while there is nothing going on.

"They are a great bunch of lads and thoroughly deserve it over the course of two seasons.

"The season before last was cut short when it looked like we were destined for the title but they kept up the momentum last season and it was great to see.

"Everyone on the pitch to the staff, behind the scenes, they all deserve it.

"It’s a family here. Win, lose or draw, we’re in the clubhouse after and we are together, not just the players but everyone.

"We’re a unit and it is a huge part of the success of this football club.

"Even the away team sit and have a beer with us with says enough about our character."

The striker has tasted life in the Southern League before during his time with Welwyn Garden City, one of the teams they will face this year.

Jaiden Irish has made the switch to Colney Heath from Biggleswade United. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

But he is convinced the squad, also bolstered by the acquisition of Noah Costin from Royston Town, Jaiden Irish of Biggleswade United and former Potters Bar Town defender Luke Metselaar, have the tools to cope at the higher level.

"It’ll be a big challenge but certainly one everyone is relishing," said Clements.

"We have a very strong squad. There are some experienced heads in there along with a lot of good young players as well.

"A lot of teams will underestimate us. They'll see us as a team that has just come up from the division below but they won’t want to play against us.

"Not many teams score many goals against us at home or get many results.

"We’ve got a lot of friends in football in and around the area and there are some good teams in the league.

"We’re up for the challenge though."