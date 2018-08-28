John Jones add regional championship to growing list of cyclo-cross success

Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: KEITH PERRY Keith Perry

Yet another great result for Verulam Reallymoving’s John Jones saw him claim the Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Held over a long and gruelling course at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City, the event was combined with he Central Region’s competition.

Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

And it saw Jones cross the line in fourth place in the V50 race, but as he was the first from the Eastern Region to do so, he claimed the title.

Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones at the Regional Cyclo-cross Championships at Stanborough Park. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Christine Pout was also celebrating as she took the title in the V50 women’s category.

Emma Knox and brother Alarik Knox of sister club Verulam CC took the honours for the Central Region in the U8 girls’ and U10 boys’ age groups.

Emma was the outright winner of the U8 girls while Alarik came second overall, finding the challenge of new Eastern Region champion, Colchester Rovers CC’s George Collins just too much.

London Colney’s Oli Stockwell was the winner in the junior men’s race.