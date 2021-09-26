News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Former Coventry City junior Joe Newton has eyes on a return to the professional game

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM September 26, 2021   
Joe Newton during his time with Colney Heath.

Joe Newton during his time with Colney Heath. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Joe Newton says he still has hopes of returning to the professional game after his release from Coventry City.

The 20-year-old have two years playing with the Sky Blues, having signed from Royston Town, but was released in the summer. 

Joe Newton is ready to use his Coventry City experience to help get him back into the professional ranks.

Joe Newton is ready to use his Coventry City experience to help get him back into the professional ranks. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

He was snapped up by Havant & Waterlooville and says the experience gained with the Championship club, together with his time on the south coast, means he is continuing to learn and improve as a footballer.

Newton, who started his career in senior football with Colney Heath, said: "Training with Championship-quality players helped me improve technically, as did playing for the U23s. It was a good experience.

"The physical side of things wasn’t what it was when I was playing at Colney Heath and Royston Town but coming to Havant has been really good for me too. 

"Every game I feel like I’ve learned something. 

"I’ve adapted well to the physicality. I'd played with Colney Heath since I was 16 so obviously I got used to that side of it. 

"I’ve just got to try and play the best I can in every game and see what comes my way."

The Hatfield man, a former pupil at Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City, didn't enjoy his return to Hertfordshire though, putting the ball into his own net on 44 minutes to give St Albans City a 1-0 win over the Hawks

And Newton, who played for St Albans City Youth as a child, felt they lacked a cutting edge in the crucial moments.

He said: "I thought we were all over them for the first 30 minutes and then we got a bit sloppy. 

"The goal right on half-time killed us and then second half we had to throw ourselves at it. 

"We gave it our best shot but we weren’t clinical enough in the final third. 

"This season has not been what we have targeted but we just have to keep going and hopefully results will come."

He hasn't forgot his roots though and the affection held for Colney Heath still shines through, with honest delight for the Magpies' progress up the pyramid.

He said: "They've had a couple of great seasons since I left and they deserve to be there. 

"I’ve seen they haven’t had the greatest of starts but this is their first time in that league. 

"I reckon they will do well. They have just got to keep at it and they’ll be alright."

