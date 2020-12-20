Harpenden's Jack Singleton makes Gloucester switch a permanent one after signing from Saracens
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Harpenden's Jack Singleton has made his move from Saracens to Gloucester a permanent one.
The former Harpenden St George's pupil had originally made the switch to Kingsholm on loan in order to continue playing rugby in the Premiership following the Men in Black's relegation.
But the England international hooker, who scored on his debut for the Cherry and Whites in August, has impressed head coach George Skivington enough to warrant a contract.
He said: "I’m really happy to commit my future to Gloucester Rugby. I’ve enjoyed my time here, and I’m looking forward the future with this club."
Alex Brown, chief commercial officer at the south-west side, said the 24-year-old could play an important part in the future of the club.
He said: "Jack is player with significant Premiership, European and international experience and he’s already been a key player for us.
"He has significantly progressed his rugby over the last few years and is continuing to develop here at Kingsholm.
"We’re delighted he has agreed to sign a permanent deal here."