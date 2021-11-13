News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Jack Bigham excited for step-up after answering England's call

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:15 PM November 13, 2021
Harpenden's Jack Bigham (front, third from left) and the rest of England's 2022 senior squad.

Harpenden's Jack Bigham (front, third from left) and the rest of England's 2022 senior squad. - Credit: ENGLAND GOLF

Jack Bigham is looking to take his career to the next level after being included in the England squad for the 2022 season.

The Harpenden Golf Club youngster, who also played for Redbourn as a junior, is the R&A boys’ amateur champion and makes the step up to the senior 12-man squad for the first time.

He said: “It will be good for my game to make this step up.

"I was nervous when I got the call but the rest of the squad has made me feel really welcome and the way I played this year in men’s events showed that I’m ready to make this move.”

The key events for the team are the European Amateur Team Championship in July followed by the R&A Home Internationals and the World Amateur Team Championship in August.

Performance manager Stephen Burnett said: “We have a very talented group of players raring to go, all working hard to improve over the winter coaching programme.

“A squad pick at this stage far from guarantees a competitive selection. Competition for places will be tough both inside the squad and from those pushing to be noticed from the wider talent pool we have."

Golf
Harpenden News

Neil Metcalfe
Matt Adams
Neil Metcalfe
