Talented Harpenden Golf Club youngster Jack Bigham keeps his place in the England boys’ squad

Harpenden Golf Club's Jack Bigham has retained his place in the England Golf boys' squad. Picture: LEADERBOARD Archant

Harpenden Golf Club’s Jack Bigham has retained his place in a new-look England boys’ squad.

He and Dubai-based Josh Hill are the two to remain in the eight-strong squad, having missed out on representing their country in UK, European and world events because of the pandemic.

But they will look forward to home internationals and European team events on the horizon in 2021.

Performance manager Stephen Burnett said: “It’s an exciting time for golf in England and that’s reflected in the new young talents we have coming through into our boys’ squad.

“There is a great balance in this group with Jack and Josh already aware of what is required of squad members at this level.

“For the others, we are confident that they have the ability and the temperament to flourish in the set-up.

“It’s a young group but a very talented one who have the chance to carve out an exciting future in the game.”

England Boys’ Squad 2021

Josh Berry: (aged 15, Doncaster Golf Club, Yorkshire)

Jack Bigham: (aged 17, Harpenden Golf Club, Hertfordshire)

Henry Hayward: (aged 16, Kedleston Park Golf Club, Derbyshire)

Josh Hill: (aged 16, Dubai)

Will Horne: (aged 16, Thorndon Park Golf Club, Essex)

Frank Kennedy: (aged 14, Prestbury Golf Club, Cheshire)

Ben Loveard: (aged 16, Woburn Golf Club, Bedfordshire)

Harley Smith: (aged 15, The Rayleigh Club, Essex)