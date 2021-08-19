First amateur win for Harpenden's Jack Bigham comes in style with possible Open place
- Credit: LEADERBOARD
Jack Bigham saved the first win of his amateur career for one of the biggest stages - by claiming the R&A Boys’ Amateur Championship at a first extra hole.
The Harpenden Golf Club youngster beat Italy’s Riccardo Fantinelli at the Royal Cinque Ports course in Deal, Kent, to claim the 94th running of the event.
The win adds his name to a trophy previously claimed by the likes of Jose Maria Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and Matt Fitzpatrick and means he now gains a spot in next year’s Amateur Championship, the US Junior Amateur Championship and the final round of qualifying for The 150th Open, to be held at St Andrews.
Speaking on the R&A website he said: "I am over the moon, obviously. I was playing great in the stroke play and just continued all the way through to the final.
"I was a little bit sloppy in some areas but I managed to get the job done.
“It is my only win and I am so happy it was in my last junior event as well.”
