Impressive results at home and abroad for GPN Builders Rock & Road Bikes

PUBLISHED: 16:58 07 March 2019

New boys GPN Builders-Rock & Road Bikes have hit the ground running in their debut season with impressive results at home and abroad.

St Albans’ newest cycling race team sent a quartet over to Spain for the Inter Club Vinalopo race.

And despite facing 23 degree heat and four categorised climbs, Michael Parry was able to stick with the very best of the 180-strong international field, arriving at the finish with the lead group to collect a fantastic 17th place.

He had been helped by team-mates Luke Houghton, Adam Strudwick and Clay Davies, with the latter arriving in the second group.

Back home first-year junior Matt Watson and senior Andy Whale took part in the Bedford Road Race, part of the Central Road Race League.

And Watson was able to survive a crash two laps from the end before sprinting home in seventh place as the splintered field were buffeted by strong winds and driving rain.

