St Albans City manager Ian Allinson tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 10:17 AM January 2, 2021

Manager Ian Allinson is among further St Albans City staff and players to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The tests came in the wake of the initial positive results at the Clarence Park-based football club, those results forcing the postponement of games with Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day and Slough Town last Monday.

The club had been placed into the prescribed 10 days self-isolation period but had hoped to travel to Vauxhall Road today (Saturday, January 2) but that match too has been postponed.

They now hope to play at home to Chelmsford City on January 9.

A club statement said: "Following our announcement on December 22, further testing has been completed and unfortunately additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including first-team manager Ian Allinson.

"As a result the Club has agreed with the National League South to postpone our away fixture against Hemel Hempstead Town.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding in these uncertain times and we know our supporters will join us in wishing our players and coaching staff speedy returns to health."