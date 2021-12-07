Allinson ‘immensely proud’ despite St Albans City’s FA Cup exit

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson after the Emirates FA Cup second round match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

St Albans City boss Ian Allinson couldn’t hide his pride despite seeing his side exit the FA Cup after a 4-0 defeat to Boreham Wood in the second round.

With a feisty affair expected between the Hertfordshire rivals, the capacity crowd at Meadow Park got the blood and thunder tie they were hoping for.

Despite The Saints having their chances, including Dave Diedhiou hitting the crossbar just before the break, the quality of their National League opponents shone through to seal victory.

Josh Rees scored either side of half-time as he and Kane Smith ran riot down the right-hand side, before Gus Mafuta headed home a cross and Adrian Clifton turned in late on to secure a resounding victory.

Despite the result, Allinson was proud of his team and their fairy tale FA Cup run.

“It’s mixed emotion really,” he said.

“I’m disappointed obviously with the result, but immensely proud of how the club have performed tonight, how the supporters have performed and how the players have performed.

“It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but if we get this every year and replicate it by getting to the second round of the FA Cup then I’ll take that all day long.

St Albans City's David Noble (left) and Boreham Wood's Tyrone Marsh in action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

“As I say, the result isn’t what we wanted. It’s disappointing for the supporters that have turned up and for the players, because I think their performance tonight didn’t deserve a 4-0, but that’s football at the end of the day.

“We’ve got to accept it, get on with it and pick ourselves up now for Hampton on Saturday.”

With a record 4,101 supporters turning up for the tie, including a large St Albans City contingent, the game was played with a backdrop of noise and excitement, much to the delight of Allinson.

“I think it’s a complement to both clubs that they’ve managed to fill the stadium,” he said.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and occasion. I’m just so pleased for the supporters, players and the club to have a night like tonight.

“I’m disappointed with the result and disappointed because I wanted to take the club further, but we have to accept sometimes that you can’t win every game of football.”

Boreham Wood will now host AFC Wimbledon in the third round.