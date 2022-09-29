Ian Allinson sacked as St Albans City manager after six years

Breaking

Ian Allinson has been sacked as manager of St Albans City after six years in charge. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Ian Allinson's six-year reign as manager of St Albans City has come to an end after being asked to leave.

He was called to a meeting with the joint owners, Lawrence Levy and John McGowan, which ended with the boss "agreeing to step down with immediate effect".

The statement released on social media only said: "The club would like to extend its thanks to Ian for his hard work and dedication over the last six years and will always cherish the memories from this period.

"The club will now look to embark on the recruitment of a head coach for the first team.

"For the time being David Noble has agreed to act as interim head coach, supported by the club's backroom, coaching and medical staff."

Allinson took over at Clarence Park in February 2016 and kept the club in the National League South, confirming safety on the final day.

They flirted with the play-offs for most of his tenure and reached had momentous FA Cup ties with both Carlisle United and Forest Green Rovers, the latter last season resulting in a 3-2 upset win.

Since that famous night though, the team's performance has not been anywhere near as good and the players have continued in the same manner this time out.

Allinson goes with Saints having won three and drawn three of their nine league games and in 15th place.

However, they were dumped out of the FA Cup last week by Isthmian League AFC Sudbury, a team from two divisions down the pyramid, and have failed to score in all four home league games.

His final game in charge was a 1-0 loss away to Braintree Town on Tuesday.

Assistant manager Chris Winton followed his gaffer out of the club, a second statement saying that "following this evening's announcement, Chris has decided to step down".

Allinson will not be leaving the club altogether though as his contract as commercial manager will continue.

Speaking on Twitter, son Lee, who was his assistant for a lot of that time and is now manager of Hendon, said: "Dad I’m incredibly proud of what you have achieved at that club especially in this last year.

"Turned the club around on and off the pitch. It is a sad day for me and our family as he has given everything."