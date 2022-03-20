Allinson hoping to sign new players to 'make us stronger' for final play-off push

A rapidly-closing transfer window and a place outside the National League South play-off places has Ian Allinson ready to strengthen the St Albans City squad.

The deadline for registering new players closes at 5pm on Thursday and the Saints boss knows they need to improve on their recent form which has seen four defeats in the last five outings.

He said: "One or two players would make us stronger. We have to see if there is anybody out there who will improve us [but if they don't] then we have to go with the squad we’ve got.

"We have to keep believing and turning some of the performances into victories.

"But we have to start scoring goals first and foremost."

Home form has been patchy ever since the victory over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round.

Since that memorable November evening, Saints have played 11 league games at Clarence Park and lost six of them, and seven in total from 17 games.

The latest of them was a 1-0 reverse against Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

To put it in contrast, during the aborted 2019-2020 campaign, which saw the club flirting with relegation, they lost eight in 17.

Allinson said: "At the beginning of the season it was a fortress but teams have realised they just have to be patient.

"We never got the chances we were hoping for [against Ebbsfleet].

"We have the top scorer in the league and we have to create chances for him.

"We haven’t done that but we have to take that forward."

It is probably somewhat of a relief that only three of the remaining nine matches are at home.

And the boss still believes that if they get into the post-season extravaganza, they can snatch the big prize.

He said: "We are one of those sides that if we get in there, in one off games, then nobody is going to want to play us.

"The games are running out and one point out of 15 isn’t good enough, especially with the situation we had with the games in hand.

"We have to be positive and take the positives about the way we defended [against Ebbsfleet].

"The boys are buoyant, they have seen they can do that [type of] job, but we have to get goals."