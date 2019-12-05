Honour for Radlett Cricket Club in national awards after hosting Middlesex games

Radlett hosted a number of Middlesex games in 2019 and will do so again in 2020. Picture: MIDDLESEX CCC Archant

There will be celebrations at Radlett Cricket Club as head groundsman Nick Searle received a commendation at this year's ECB Groundsman of the Year Awards.

The honour came in the out-ground venues category and goes to those people who have hosted any of the three formats with the judgement based on pitch performance and ratings provided following feedback from both umpires and captains.

Radlett hosted games in all competitions in 2019 and will be the venue of choice for Middlesex's Royal London Cup games in 2020.

Searle said: "A huge amount of work goes in to making the quality of the pitches here at Radlett as good as possible and it's always nice to have that effort recognised by the officials at the game and by the ECB.

"We are extremely proud to host Middlesex games and the challenges that come with hosting matches for a professional side are something that the ground-staff here rise to and enjoy.

"I'd like to thank my number two, Jez Menzies, and the rest of the team for their efforts and we very much look forward to hosting Middlesex again this summer in the Royal London Cup."