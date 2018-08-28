Home win for St Albans Striders and Rob Spencer at Fred Hughes 10

Rob Spencer of St Albans Striders was the men's winner of the 2019 Fred Hughes 10. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY New Pixels Photography

Rob Spencer ensured there would be a home winner of the Fred Hughes 10K with an excellent effort on a cold but sunny morning.

Marta Bagnata of Serpentine Running club was the ladies winner of the 2019 Fred Hughes 10 in St Albans. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY Marta Bagnata of Serpentine Running club was the ladies winner of the 2019 Fred Hughes 10 in St Albans. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY

The St Albans Strider, part of the club that organises the event around the lanes of the city, came in ahead of the 800 plus field in a time of 54 minutes 51 seconds.

Team-mate Steve Buckle finished a minute behind in fifth while the first woman across the line was Marta Bagnati from Serpentine Running Club.

Race director Ben Scott said: “This year’s Fred Hughes 10 saw perfect running conditions and plenty of personal bests as a record number of entrants took to the course.

“We were pleased to yet again receive a huge number of comments praising the St Albans Striders’ marshals for their enthusiastic support.

Runners head away from the start at the 2019 Fred Hughes 10 race in St Albans. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY Runners head away from the start at the 2019 Fred Hughes 10 race in St Albans. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY

“We really feel this race showcases the club in the best possible way.”

In warmer climes Strider legend Jack Brooks completed his 476th marathon when he finished the Jekyll Island Marathon in Georgia.