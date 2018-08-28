Home win for St Albans Striders and Rob Spencer at Fred Hughes 10
PUBLISHED: 14:04 24 January 2019
New Pixels Photography
Rob Spencer ensured there would be a home winner of the Fred Hughes 10K with an excellent effort on a cold but sunny morning.
The St Albans Strider, part of the club that organises the event around the lanes of the city, came in ahead of the 800 plus field in a time of 54 minutes 51 seconds.
Team-mate Steve Buckle finished a minute behind in fifth while the first woman across the line was Marta Bagnati from Serpentine Running Club.
Race director Ben Scott said: “This year’s Fred Hughes 10 saw perfect running conditions and plenty of personal bests as a record number of entrants took to the course.
“We were pleased to yet again receive a huge number of comments praising the St Albans Striders’ marshals for their enthusiastic support.
“We really feel this race showcases the club in the best possible way.”
In warmer climes Strider legend Jack Brooks completed his 476th marathon when he finished the Jekyll Island Marathon in Georgia.