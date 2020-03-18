Hat-trick for Humphris helps St Albans potentially finish on a high

Natasha Humphris scored a hat-trick for St Albans at Sevenoaks. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY chris hobson

If this is to be the final weekend of the season then St Albans and Harpenden hockey clubs both had some positives results to take into the summer.

There is only meant to be one game remaining in the season anyway but the Saints women came away from their penultimate fixture in Division One South with a 3-2 success at Sevenoaks.

In what was only their second win of a difficult season, it was a storming first-half which saw Natasha Humphris bag a hat-trick from three penalty corners that paved the way.

Over in the Conference East the Tangerines’ men drew 1-1 at Oaklands against Bromley & Beckenham thanks to a Dave Williams goal just after half-time.

They sit fifth in the table.

In East League Division Two South there was a 2-2 draw for Harpenden’s men at Berkhamsted.

Unfortunately though for the Woollams-based club’s women they lost 5-0 at Stevenage.