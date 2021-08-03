Cups and silverware galore for Heydon Grange golfers

Published: 11:48 AM August 3, 2021

Glo Carse, ladies' captain Deb Bryan and Liz Beer with the Midweek Challenge Trophy and Borham Salver at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

There was plenty of glittering cups to win for the women of Heydon Grange Golf Club.

The PIAB Trophy is an 18-hole stableford competition and after a full day of action, it took countback to hand the victory to Carol Miller from Glo Carse.

Miller was also the winner of the nearest-the-pin challenge while skipper Deb Brayn won the largest drive.

Deb Bryan and Carol Miller of Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

That followed ﻿a battle for two trophies, the Midweek Challenge and the Borham Salver, donated by past captain Daphne Borham.

The midweek challenge is a stableford competition for those with a handicap of 24 or below.

Carse won with 39 points ahead of Linda Williams while the longest drive winner was Mandy Handscombe.

The Borham Salver for those with a handicap of 25 or above was won by Liz Beer with 37 points ahead of Kiki Yuen.

Marilyn Symonds hit the longest drive and Sue Gardner was nearest the pin.

Steve Bonnett won the Linton Trophy and Ray Tweddle the Nick Willys Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

The men too had some silverware to play for though, with both the Linton and Nick Willys trophies up for grabs.

Both were played over 18 holes of strokeplay with players up to 15 handicaps competing for the Linton and the rest going for the Nick Willys.

And the winners on the day were Steve Bonnett (Linton) and Ray Tweddle (Nick Willys).