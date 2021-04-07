Sandridge Rovers start with a six as grassroots football returns

Published: 10:23 AM April 7, 2021

Greg Shaw was among the scorers in Sandridge Rovers' 6-1 win over Harefield United Res. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Sandridge Rovers returned with a bang after months of inactivity as they recorded a thumping win in the first of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup games.

Harry Seeby scored twice and there were goals for Shaun Murphy, Greg Shaw, Tom Mileham and Paolo Montella as Harefield United Reserves were beaten 6-1.

Wheathampstead Wanderers were involved in arguably the game of the day in the Division One Cup as they drew 4-4 with Old Parmiterians.

Stephen Buckler got two here with the others coming from Mali Dunisha and Gareth Folwell.

Each division has been split into four groups of our with the winners of each group advancing to the next stage.

Colney Heath Res didn't have as good a start though back in the Premier Division as they lost 2-0 to Bush Hill Rangers although the first team did record a 3-0 win in a friendly at Bovingdon, George Devine getting two and Bailey Stevenson one.

They start their Spartan South Midlands League Spring Cup campaign on Saturday away to Leverstock Green.