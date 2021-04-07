News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Sandridge Rovers start with a six as grassroots football returns

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:23 AM April 7, 2021   
Greg Shaw, now of Sandridge Rovers, in action for Colney Heath

Greg Shaw was among the scorers in Sandridge Rovers' 6-1 win over Harefield United Res. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Sandridge Rovers returned with a bang after months of inactivity as they recorded a thumping win in the first of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup games.

Harry Seeby scored twice and there were goals for Shaun Murphy, Greg Shaw, Tom Mileham and Paolo Montella as Harefield United Reserves were beaten 6-1.

Wheathampstead Wanderers were involved in arguably the game of the day in the Division One Cup as they drew 4-4 with Old Parmiterians.

Stephen Buckler got two here with the others coming from Mali Dunisha and Gareth Folwell.

Each division has been split into four groups of our with the winners of each group advancing to the next stage.

Colney Heath Res didn't have as good a start though back in the Premier Division as they lost 2-0 to Bush Hill Rangers although the first team did record a 3-0 win in a friendly at Bovingdon, George Devine getting two and Bailey Stevenson one.

They start their Spartan South Midlands League Spring Cup campaign on Saturday away to Leverstock Green.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building
  2. 2 Teen launches coffee cup recycling campaign for city centre
  3. 3 Hundreds of Herts health workers decline COVID-19 vaccines
  1. 4 Lionel Wallace appointed as new Hertfordshire High Sheriff
  2. 5 Residents brighten up street with Easter displays over bank holiday weekend
  3. 6 Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Turning over a new leaf as lockdown ends
  5. 8 Face of #SheInspires crowned at virtual awards
  6. 9 Community opens book shed to share the gift of reading
  7. 10 Roses tributes to community stalwarts who died during lockdown
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Cathedral

Updated

Cathedral enters into partnership with fast food chain

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Two men were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, in the Southdown area of Harpenden

Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Watford General Hospital

Watford hospital redevelopment could be 18 storeys high

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus