Herts women claim regional golf title with win over Essex

Published: 7:15 AM June 26, 2021

Hertfordshire Golf's ladies will play on the national stage after winning the Eastern Region County Match Days.

Played at Stoke-by-Nayland, north of Colchester, the annual event is contested by the counties of Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Cambs & Hunts, Norfolk, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The format for the three-day event this year was new with each county playing two others on Friday and Saturday.

Each inter-county match consisted of two foursomes followed by three singles matches, with two points for a win and one point for a tie.

By the end of it, Herts had accrued five points and were one point behind Essex going into Sunday's game between the two.

And in the crucial decider Herts won 3-2 to get through.

They now go on to play in the finals at Denham Golf Club near Uxbridge in September.

The Hertfordshire team was Ellie Farwell (Sandy Lodge), Emmanuelle Hewson (Mid Herts), Honor Keilty (West Herts), Maddie Rolph (Centurion), Mawgan Vater (East Herts), Rebecca Earl (Bishop's Stortford), Zainab Jeppe (Mill Green) and Millie Pratten (Essendon).

They were skippered by Denise Fiori of Sandy Lodge while the team advisers were Ellen Hume of Mill Green and Hadley Wood's Julie Nedza.