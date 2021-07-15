Frustrations for Harpenden and Radlett as top two pull clear in Herts Cricket League Premier Division

Published: 7:30 AM July 15, 2021

Danyaal Khalid scored a fine century for Harpenden as they were held to a draw by North Mymms. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

There were frustrations for both Radlett and Harpenden as the gap between them and the top two in Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Harpenden were denied victory by a stubborn North Mymms while Radlett went down to an 87-run defeat at home to Hoddesdon.

It means Harpenden are now third, 28 points behind Potters Bar and 30 behind leaders Welwyn Garden City although they hold an eight-point advantage over Radlett.

Harpenden will be rueing the fact they didn't win at North Mymms having batted first and made 234-6 in their 60 overs.

Danyaal Khalid top-scored with 103, putting on a partnership of 107 with Nick Lamb (62)for the second wicket.

Hamza Ahmed and Guganeshan Muralitharan gave Mymms a solid start in reply, putting on 72 for the first wicket, spread out across almost 27 overs.

Arthur Garrett got the pair in consecutive overs and from 72-0, Harpenden had Mymms on 86-5 just six overs later.

But if the hoped to finish the job off they were to be left disappointed.

In total Harpenden bowled 64 overs but Tom Millard and Dharmarajsinh Jhala, who earlier had taken four wickets, epitomised Mymms' stoic spirit, surviving 17 overs together during which they added just 20 runs.

They eventually ended on 128-9 to claim the draw.

Anthony Hill took four wickets in Radlett's defeat to Hoddesdon in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Radlett meanwhile struggled with injuries as their reply, chasing 218-8, ended on 131-9.

Anthony Hill (4-59) and Aum Patel (3-49) had been the ones to star with the ball for Radlett and it was Jaahid Ali's 55 from 102 balls that was their top score but the rest of the attack failed to shine, Ben Moffat's 29 the highest of only three other scores to reach double figures.

Old Albanian got a vital victory in Division One, beating Harpenden seconds by 113 runs.

A second-wicket partnership of 175 between Ben Westhead (132) and Usman Farooq (88) did the damage as OAs made 322-4 and then they bowled Harps out for 209.

Joel Stewart top-scored for Harpenden with 64 while five OA bowlers took two wickets.

Redbourn remain top of Division Two A following an eight-wicket win at Watford Town.

Callum Moyle took 3-23 while William Hales and Ed Hales scored 65 and 44 respectively as they eased home in the 28th over.