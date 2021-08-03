Radlett strengthen grip at top of Premier Division with North Mymms win

Published: 4:47 PM August 3, 2021

Khabir Toor took four wickets and hit an unbeaten 81 as Radlett beat North Mymms in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Radlett remain top of the Herts Cricket Premier League in what turned out to be a pretty-much perfect day.

They went to North Mymms who had beaten them earlier in the campaign and returned with a three-wicket win.

That, coupled with a draw between Totteridge Millhillians and Welwyn Garden City, second and third at the start of play, plus an abandoned game for fourth-placed Potters Bar, mean they now have a 31-point advantage with five games still to play.

The victory at Home Farm came after Mymms had made 200, a pair of 42s from Chanaka Ruwansiri and Andy Lewis plus 31 from Hamza Ahmed their big scorers.

Radlett's double strike-force of Kabir Toor and Noah Cornwell shared eight wickets between them, 4-56 and 4-44 respectively, but the destination of the victory looked uncertain when they found themselves at 146-7 in the 44th over.

However, they dug deep and would not lose another wicket, scoring 54 in the next 10 overs, 40 of them in the last five.

Toor finished unbeaten on 81 from 119 deliveries while Troy Barrett made 23 not out in 31 balls.

A big test of their title credentials will come on Saturday when they host old rivals Welwyn Garden City.

Danyaal Khalid was in fine form with the bat as Harpenden played Reed. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden's hopes of getting into the end of the season play-offs were left frustrated by a draw with bottom club Reed.

Harps looked on course for a mammoth score when James Latham and 16-year-old Danyaal Khalid put together a 235-run partnership for the second wicket.

The latter was finally out for 84, slapping an Ed Wharton delivery to Tom Greaves at silly mid-wicket, but it still appeared like a total over 300 was more than likely.

However, Wharton curtailed Harpenden's ambitions with a typically aggressive spell to finish with 6-72 as the home side declared on 271-6 after 52 overs.

Wharton's spell included three wickets in his final over as well as the scalp of Latham for a magnificent 147.

And some good partnerships early on had Reed dreaming of a first win of the season.

However, Ashley Sivarajah (3-47) swung the game back in the home side's favour as Reed went from 182-3 to 215-9.

He had one last over to try and remove Kapil Dave but even with the fielders all in close, the Reed man survived to leave Harpenden sixth and 21 points off that all-important last play-off spot.