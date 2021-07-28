Radlett hit the top spot after surprise defeats for leaders

Published: 12:55 PM July 28, 2021

Kabir Toor got five wickets for Radlett against West Herts. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett are the new leaders of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after defeats for the top two at start of play.

The Cobden Hill-based cricket club enjoyed a 28-run success at home to West Herts while both Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar were failing to win.

Dominic Chatfield thumped 100 and there was 62 from Tom Jenkins as Radlett made 222-7.

The reply started well enough for West Herts with 68 for the first wicket but Anthony Hill (3-53) got the breakthrough and then Kabir Toor claimed 5-72 and Aum Patel 2-48 as the home side bowled the visitors out after 44 overs.

Harpenden meanwhile suffered a 41-run loss away to Hertford.

They were chasing the hosts' 150, Chad Barrett taking 4-25 and Arthur Garrett 3-30, but despite three scores in the 20s for James Latham, Andrew Neal and Harry Josephs, Harps couldn't build any major innings and were all out for 109.

They have a chance to return to winning ways when bottom club Reed visit The Common while Radlett will go to North Mymms.