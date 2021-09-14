News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Disappointing end to season for Harpenden and Radlett as trophy dreams die

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM September 14, 2021   
Jack Doyle showed late fight for Harpenden as they were beaten in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division semi-finals.

Jack Doyle showed late fight for Harpenden as they were beaten in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off semi-finals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The hopes of Harpenden and Radlett finishing the season in style evaporated with semi-final defeats in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs.

Harpenden had finished the regular season on top of the table but they went down to a shock 41-run loss at home to Hertford.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but the hosts would have been pleased to have skittled them for 155, the end coming with more than 12 overs of the allotted 50 remaining.

Andrew Neal took 4-21 and there was 3-19 from Ashley Sivarajah and 2-35 for Arthur Garrett.

But an awful start to the reply left them reeling on 14-4 and only a late flourish from Jack Doyle with 36 not out took them into three figures.

Radlett never made it to that mark, bowled out for 97 as they chased Totteridge Millhillians' 158-9.

Again there was a late fight, number 10 Noah Cornwell getting to 17 not out, but that was only one run less than the innings high of Fraser Crawford.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
  2. 2 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  3. 3 Hertsmere: 6,000 home development included in Local Plan
  1. 4 St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!
  2. 5 Revealed: Hertfordshire's fastest moving £1m-plus property markets
  3. 6 Acorns Day Nursery decision revealed by Oaklands College bosses
  4. 7 'We need your old luggage!' Call for help for Afghan refugees from St Albans charity
  5. 8 14 flats planned for St Albans city centre site
  6. 9 Councillors threatening to quit committee say they are being 'muzzled' over alleged fraud
  7. 10 7 ways to get spiders out of your home

Ross Carpenter had earlier took 3-24.

Cricket
Harpenden News
Radlett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lib Dem St Albans councillor Danny Clare

St Albans City and District Council

Councillor faces formal complaint over Facebook 'fatty' slurs

Charles Thomson

person
How St Albans charter market looks since the pandemic hit.

St Albans Charter Market: Stalls vs gazebos to be debated

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Claire Gibbs, who runs Margaret Wix Primary School St Albans, invited one child from every class to carry out a survey.

Headteacher gets five star feedback as pupils return after holidays

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Brocket Hall

Here's how much Hertfordshire's most famous film and TV homes are worth

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon