Disappointing end to season for Harpenden and Radlett as trophy dreams die

Published: 4:30 PM September 14, 2021

Jack Doyle showed late fight for Harpenden as they were beaten in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off semi-finals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The hopes of Harpenden and Radlett finishing the season in style evaporated with semi-final defeats in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs.

Harpenden had finished the regular season on top of the table but they went down to a shock 41-run loss at home to Hertford.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but the hosts would have been pleased to have skittled them for 155, the end coming with more than 12 overs of the allotted 50 remaining.

Andrew Neal took 4-21 and there was 3-19 from Ashley Sivarajah and 2-35 for Arthur Garrett.

But an awful start to the reply left them reeling on 14-4 and only a late flourish from Jack Doyle with 36 not out took them into three figures.

Radlett never made it to that mark, bowled out for 97 as they chased Totteridge Millhillians' 158-9.

Again there was a late fight, number 10 Noah Cornwell getting to 17 not out, but that was only one run less than the innings high of Fraser Crawford.

Ross Carpenter had earlier took 3-24.