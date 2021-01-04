Radlett and Harpenden to lock horns early after release of Herts Cricket League fixtures

Published: 12:32 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM January 4, 2021

The Herts Ad derby will get an early airing in the Premier Division after the fixtures for the 2021 Herts Cricket League season were released.

Harpenden will head to Cobden Hill on May 15, day two of the season, to face a Radlett side looking to claim their first title since 2015. Harpenden will be hoping they can return to the play-off fixtures for the first time since 2016.

The return match at The Common is set for July 17.

They open their season at home to North Mymms on May 8 and their final game on September 4 is also at home, West Herts the visitors this time.

Radlett meanwhile begin and end on the road. Hoddesdon are the hosts on day one while the final day of the regular season could see a potential thriller at Totteridge Millhillians.

Shenley Village start their Championship year away to Dunstable while they finish at Old Owens.

Old Albanian and Harpenden seconds open the Division One season with a derby, Woollams the venue for that, while Holtwhites Trinibis will visit on the final day. Harpenden will go to Hitchin.

The first derby between Redbourn and St Albans in Division Two A comes at Clarence Park on May 22. Both sides start and finish the season at home, Redbourn facing Watford Town and Kings Langley while Saints take on Kings Langley and Abbots Langley.

Sandridge begin away to Reed seconds in Division Three A, finishing at West Herts seconds, while Wheathampstead have home games against Bayford & Hertford and Hemel Hempstead Town seconds respectively. The pair clash for the first time on June 12 at Nomansland Common.

Flamstead go to Shenley Village seconds on day one in Division Four B while London Colney play Hitchin's second string. In Division Five A Frogmore start and finish with derbies, against Radlett thirds and St Albans seconds.

Greenwood Park have Hatfield & Crusaders seconds on May 8 in Division Six B while in Division Seven B it is Northampton Exiles seconds who provide the opposition for Harpenden Dolphins, that one taking place at Napsbury Park.

And Wheathampstead's new fourth team start their first season in Regional Division C North on May 15 away to their Datchworth counterparts.

All fixtures are obviously subject to any future restrictions put in place on grassroots sport.