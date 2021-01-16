Herts League averages for 2020 shines light on district's cricket stars

Published: 7:45 AM January 16, 2021

Two players from clubs in the district appeared in the top 10 batsmen in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division for 2020.

Radlett's Dominic Chatfield placed third in averages for the disrupted season, hitting 308 runs in his six innings, an average of 51.33 per game.

His best score was 127, crafted in the win at North Mymms in July, and it far eclipsed Andrew Neal's best of 69.

However, the Harpenden batsman was just seven places behind Chatfield with an average of 42.83 from six innings.

Radlett also had three players in the top 10 of the bowling figures and two in the top four.

Josh De Caires' great year, which also saw him sign a professional deal with Middlesex, placed him second in the division.

His 46.1 overs came at a cost of 186 runs but the eldest son of former England captain Mike Atherton also took 17 wickets at an average of 10.94. His best figures was a wonderful 5-16 in that same victory over North Mymms as Chatfield's century.

Fourth on the bowling list was the club's Anthony Hill whose best figures of 3-28 again came in that win on the opening day of the season at Home Farm.

He finished with 16 wickets against 235 runs, an average of 14.69.

Noah Cornwall was eighth with 16.27.

Redbourn's wonderful season, which culminated in a trip to Lords for the final of the National Village Cup, placed two batsmen in the top three of the Division Two A standings and a bowler in fourth.

C Mack topped the charts with 368 runs in six innings while Will Hales managed 302 runs in seven. Connor Yorath was the bowler with 13.08 average and Si Richards was seventh with 15.4.

The league have already announced fixtures and a start date for the new season and are hopeful that this will still happen despite the latest lockdown.

The ECB said: "Cricket as we know is a naturally socially distanced sport that is safe to play and gives people of all ages the opportunity to exercise with friends or relatives.

"We know how important cricket is for people’s physical and mental health and we will continue to liaise with the Government for us to come back as soon as possible."