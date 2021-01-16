News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Herts League averages for 2020 shines light on district's cricket stars

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM January 16, 2021   
Andrew Neal batting for Harpenden Cricket Club

Andrew Neal got himself into the top 10 of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division batting averages for 2020. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Two players from clubs in the district appeared in the top 10 batsmen in the Herts Cricket League  Premier Division for 2020.

Radlett's Dominic Chatfield placed third in averages for the disrupted season, hitting 308 runs in his six innings, an average of 51.33 per game.

His best score was 127, crafted in the win at North Mymms in July, and it far eclipsed Andrew Neal's best of 69.

However, the Harpenden batsman was just seven places behind Chatfield with an average of 42.83 from six innings.

Radlett also had three players in the top 10 of the bowling figures and two in the top four.

Josh De Caires bowls for Radlett Cricket Club

Josh De Caires of Radlett got himself into the top 10 of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division bowling averages for 2020. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Josh De Caires' great year, which also saw him sign a professional deal with Middlesex, placed him second in the division.

His 46.1 overs came at a cost of 186 runs but the eldest son of former England captain Mike Atherton also took 17 wickets at an average of 10.94. His best figures was a wonderful 5-16 in that same victory over North Mymms as Chatfield's century.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans district has Herts' lowest COVID-19 infection rate
  2. 2 14 St Albans things that are gone but not forgotten
  3. 3 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow
  1. 4 Is lockdown working in Herts? Here's what the latest data tells us
  2. 5 Thameslink teams up with community in Harpenden to support vaccine drive
  3. 6 'We are determined to get on top of this, and we will': Inside St Albans' COVID vaccination centre
  4. 7 Area Guide: The Hertfordshire market town of Hitchin
  5. 8 Police appeal for public information after puppy found dead on A414
  6. 9 Sandridge student takes on running challenge for Mind
  7. 10 Two St Albans women recognised as inspirational entrepreneurs

Fourth on the bowling list was the club's Anthony Hill whose best figures of 3-28 again came in that win on the opening day of the season at Home Farm.

He finished with 16 wickets against 235 runs, an average of 14.69.

Noah Cornwall was eighth with 16.27.

Redbourn's wonderful season, which culminated in a trip to Lords for the final of the National Village Cup, placed two batsmen in the top three of the Division Two A standings and a bowler in fourth.

C Mack topped the charts with 368 runs in six innings while Will Hales managed 302 runs in seven. Connor Yorath was the bowler with 13.08 average and Si Richards was seventh with 15.4.

The league have already announced fixtures and a start date for the new season and are hopeful that this will still happen despite the latest lockdown.

The ECB said: "Cricket as we know is a naturally socially distanced sport that is safe to play and gives people of all ages the opportunity to exercise with friends or relatives.

"We know how important cricket is for people’s physical and mental health and we will continue to liaise with the Government for us to come back as soon as possible."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes paid to former St Albans City goalkeeper Lee Bozier

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon

St Albans pubs call for change in government policy benefiting supermarkets

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Courts

'Nothing will take away what she has done to our daughter'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Film

City's cinema awarded more than £120,000

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus